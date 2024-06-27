Democrat Houston DA Slams ‘Broken System’ Allowed By Joe Biden for Letting In Illegals Suspected of Murdering Young Girl

The Gateway Pundit reported on the horrific murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray allegedly at the hands of two Venezuelan illegal immigrants.

Houston police arrested Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, and charged them with capital murder. They are being held on a $10 million bond.

According to police reports, Jocelyn was lured from her home before she was strangled and her body dumped in a bayou. Investigators are still trying to determine whether Nungaray was sexually assaulted.

The New York Post reports that one of the suspects is said to have crossed the border illegally less than a month before the brutal murder and then released into the US after claiming he feared for his life if he was sent back to his home country.

The two suspects were on ice holds and had ankle monitors.

Harris County’s Democratic district attorney, Kim Ogg, slammed Joe Biden’s “broken system” for allowing this tragedy.

On Thursday, Ogg spoke with KPRC News.

“They should have never been released when they crossed over into El Paso, but we have a broken system, and Jocelyn’s death resulted. And it’s just hard when you know something could have been prevented like a child’s death.”

“The bigger problem (is) our immigration system, the border broken for decades. Any Texan knows that. We’ve seen it, you know, for a long time here. What’s different is we’re seeing people from other countries. It’s not just, immigrants from Mexico.”

“We’re seeing immigrants from China, from the islands, from South America, like these individuals. That’s new. And I think it’s increasing the risk factor for regular people here. So I’m hoping that our government will work together in a bipartisan fashion to keep the public safe by making our borders safer.”

“These two guys were both on ice holds and they had ankle monitors. One of them cut it off. The ankle monitors give the public a false sense of security. We don’t rely on them as prosecutors because we see too many problems with folks who are supposed to be under supervision and yet aren’t. And that’s the case with these two guys. They should have never been released when they crossed over in El Paso. But we have a broken system, and Jocelyn’s death resulted. And it’s just hard when, you know, something could have been prevented. Like a child’s death. They’re always horrible. But this one in particular was so brutal, this, little girl endured.”

Jocelyn’s heartbroken mother and grandfather spoke to Fox News and underscored Ogg’s concern with the border crisis.

Her mother promised to honor her daughter’s legacy by fighting for a secure border.

Her grandfather pleaded with officials to address the criminals who are pouring across Biden’s broken border.

Watch:

Joe Biden opened our borders ON PURPOSE.

It made no sense from a security perspective.

It was all for politics.

And innocent Americans are getting killed. It didn’t have to be this way. Listen to the mother & grandfather of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. pic.twitter.com/NguQVlfyt4 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) June 27, 2024

Corrupt Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who is currently under investigation for bid-rigging, chose a different approach and callously politicized the brutal murder of the child and blamed Trump and Republicans.

“It hurts even more that they are being used as pawns in this fight for immigration which doesn’t even exist because Biden and McConnell agree. It’s just that Trump won’t let them move forward,” Hidalgo said.

Perhaps that is why reports are circulating that the devasted family doesn’t want Hidalgo anywhere near Jocelyn’s funeral.