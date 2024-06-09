Democrat Gov. Whitmer Conveniently Loses Her Connection as CNN’s Dana Bash Asks Her About Hunter Biden’s Criminal Gun Trial (VIDEO)

Michigan’s Democrat Governor and Biden campaign co-chair Gretchen Whitmer appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday to discuss the 2024 election.

Whitmer conveniently lost her connection as CNN’s Dana Bash asked her about Hunter Biden’s criminal gun trial.

“[Hunter Biden] is on trial for possessing a firearm while under the influence of illegal drugs which was against the law,” Dana Bash said. “Republican Lindsey Graham says that an average American would not have been prosecuted for this..”

“Dana, are you there?” Whitmer asked.

“Yes, governor, can you hear me?” Dana Bash asked Whitmer as she looked around.

“Okay, it sounds like the governor can’t hear me,” Dana Bash said.

WATCH:

Biden campaign co-chair Gretchen Whitmer conveniently loses her connection just as she’s being asked about Hunter Biden’s criminal trial pic.twitter.com/PaHgPfQBUD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2024

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden’s dead brother’s wife-turned-girlfriend, testified at Hunter’s criminal federal gun trial on Thursday.

Hunter Biden smoked ping-pong ball-sized crack rocks according to Hallie Biden.

According to text messages sent to Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden set up a drug deal with “Mookie” one day after he illegally purchased his gun on October 12, 2018.

One day after purchasing his gun on Oct. 12, 2018, Hunter Biden sets up a drug deal with "Mookie" at the 7/11 on Greenhill and Lancaster. "He has my money mad I'm getting pissed," Hunter texts Hallie Biden. pic.twitter.com/U6r4pp2biv — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 3, 2024

A couple days later he went on a crack-smoking bender and passed out in his car.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that Hallie Biden tossed Hunter’s gun in the trash in a Delaware grocery store parking lot. A man who routinely rummages through trash cans discovered Hunter Biden’s gun and handed it over to law enforcement.

Prosecutors on Tuesday told the court that Hunter Biden bought the firearm while he was smoking crack every 15 minutes.

On Thursday Hallie Biden told the court that Hunter smoked ping-pong ball-sized crack rocks.

Gretchen Whitmer was excited to trash Trump’s various legal battles but as soon as Dana Bash brought up Hunter Biden she conveniently lost her connection.