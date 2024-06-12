Democrat Congressman Gerry Connolly Makes Sure to Use Hamas Terrorist Talking Points-Refers to Rescue of Israeli Hostages as “Release”

On Saturday, The Gateway Pundit reported on the heroic rescue of four hostages being held by Hamas terrorists.

The IDF rescued Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) in a special operation on Saturday.

Democrat Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA) made sure to use Hamas talking points on MSNBC when discussing the rescue from Hamas monsters and referred to it as a “release” as though Hamas had any say in the matter.

“The initial response obviously in Israel is joy and celebration at the release of four hostages who have been there for eight months. But the loss of life incurred in doing that is something that I think is horrifying.”

Watch (segment begins at 20:34):

NewsNation anchor and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams pushed back against the “hypocrisy” of “Western media” coverage in its desire to “paint Israel as the bad guys.”

“It has successfully exposed the hypocrisy and lies from Hamas supporters around the world and in the media. That there is nothing, nothing that Israel can do in this war that will not be met with criticism. Even when Israel saves four of its civilian hostages, it will be met with this type of coverage in the Western media.” ******* “First, let’s get this straight. This wasn’t the release of four hostages, as MSNBC guest congressman Gerry Connolly would have you believe. Israel would have loved nothing more than for these hostages to be released. That would have saved many lives. They had to be rescued.” “And yes, many people died during this rescue mission. Of course, Israel is taking all of the blame for that, which shows that many of these people do not actually want Israel to get the hostages back unless it’s on Hamas’ terms.”

Underscoring the depravity of the twisted narrative around those holding hostages, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed that Abdallah Aljamal, an Al Jazeera reporter and photojournalist, was actively holding Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv within his residence in central Gaza’s Nuseirat.

According to the IDF, Aljamal held the hostages alongside his own family members.

Although Al Jazeera has tried to deny that Aljamal works for them, as IDF notes, his bio appears on their website.