CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS 2.0? Four Russian Military Vessels – Including a Nuclear-Capable Submarine – Will Visit Havana Next Week

So, there we have it. A mere days after US President Joe Biden was convinced by his aides and the international clamor in the West to allow Ukraine to shoot its US-provided long-range missiles at targets inside the Russian Federation territory, it arises that four Russian ships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, will arrive in Havana next week.

Cuban officials announced the visit, citing ‘historically friendly relations’ between both nations.

Associated Press reported:

“Cuba’s foreign ministry said in a news release that the ships will be in Havana between June 12 and June 17, noting that none of them will carry any nuclear weapons and assuring their presence “does not represent a threat to the region.”

The announcement came a day after U.S. officials said that Washington had been tracking Russian warships and aircraft that were expected to arrive in the Caribbean for a military exercise. They said the exercise would be part of a broader Russian response to the U.S. support for Ukraine.

The officials said that the Russian military presence was notable but not concerning. However, it’s taking place as Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Moscow could take ‘asymmetrical steps’ elsewhere in the world in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike inside Russia to protect Kharkov, Ukraine’s second-largest city.”

The four Russian ships are the frigate Gorshkov, the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, the fleet oil tanker Pashin and the salvage tug Nikolai Chiker.

While the Russian nuclear-powered submarine will reportedly not be carrying nuclear weapons, there will be plenty of conventional missiles incredibly close to US territory.

The we have it: the endless escalation is knocking on America’s door.

Cuba’s ministry of the revolutionary armed forces said in a statement that the ships will dock in the Cuban capital from 12-17 June.

The Guardian reported:

“‘None of the vessels is carrying nuclear weapons, so their stopover in our country does not represent a threat to the region’, the ministry said.”

US officials: Russian military presence was ‘notable but not concerning’.

But the visit comes just as Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that Moscow could take ‘asymmetrical steps’ elsewhere in the world in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use US-provided weapons to strike inside Russia.

“The unusual deployment of the Russian military so close to the US – particularly the powerful submarine – comes amid major tensions over the war in Ukraine, where the western-backed government is fighting a Russian invasion. The Russian vessels’ visit to Cuba will also overlap with Biden’s visit to the G7 leaders summit in Italy.”

