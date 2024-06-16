Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0? After Russian Nuclear Sub ‘Kazan’ Arrives in Havana, US Navy Sends Fast Attack Submarine USS Helena to Guantanamo Bay in Show of Force (VIDEOS)

Not since the end of the Cold War has the situation of military vessels around the island of Cuba been this delicate.

A day after Russian stealth Nuclear submarine Kazan docked in the Havana port – for a ‘routine deployment’ – the United States responded by deploying a fast-attack nuclear submarine to Guantanamo Bay.

The USS Helena is tasked with this mission.

In its statement, the U.S. Southern Command said that the submarine is in Guantanamo Bay also as part of a ‘routine port visit’ while transiting the Southern Command’s maritime area of responsibility.

From ‘routine’ to ‘routine,’ the situation escalates evermore.

US Southern Command on : “The fast-attack submarine USS Helena is in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba as part of a routine port visit as it transits the U.S. Southern Command geographic area of responsibility while conducting its global maritime security and national defense mission. The vessel’s location and transit were previously planned.”

This comes after footage of the Russian Northern Fleet ship group arriving off the coast of Cuba was published by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Footage of the Russian Northern Fleet ship group arriving off the coast of Cuba was published by the Russian Defense Ministry. In addition to the nuclear submarine Kazan, it includes the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, the sea tanker Akademik Pashin and the salvage tug Nikolai Chiker.… pic.twitter.com/gffIibOCtu — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 12, 2024

Sputnik reported:

“The Russian sailors were welcomed by the second commander of the Cuban Navy, Flotilla Captain Jose Luis Souto, and Russian Ambassador to Cuba Victor Coronelli.

‘For more than 64 years we have maintained relations – first with the USSR, now with the Russians, and this is a demonstration of the continuing solidarity between the two peoples’, another spectator of the ceremony, Maria Clara Castro, told the agency’s correspondent.”

