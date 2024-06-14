Convicted Felon Hunter Biden Drops Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani and Former NYC Mayor’s Ex-Lawyer Following Recent Conviction

Hunter Biden, the convicted felon son of Joe Biden, is dropping his lawsuit against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Robert Costello, the former lawyer of the ex-New York City mayor. The lawsuit accused them of manipulating data found on Biden’s infamous laptop from hell.

In September 2023, Hunter Biden filed a civil lawsuit in a federal court in California against Rudy Giuliani and his former lawyer, Robert Costello, claiming they violated state and federal computer privacy laws when they ‘hacked into’ his laptop.

The lawsuit alleges Giuliani and Costello spent years “hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from” his laptops.

“Plaintiff has demanded Defendants Giuliani and Costello cease their unlawful activities with respect to Plaintiff’s data and return any data in their possession belonging to Plaintiff, but they have refused to do so,” attorneys for Hunter Biden wrote in the lawsuit, according to CNN.

“Defendants’ statements suggest that their unlawful hacking activities are ongoing today and that, unless stopped, will continue into the future, thereby necessitating this action.”

The suit sought more than $75,000 in damages, plus attorneys’ fees and other penalties.

Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, filed the stipulation for dismissal on Thursday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The document requested the court to dismiss the lawsuit against Giuliani and Robert Costello “without prejudice, with each party bearing its own attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses,” according to the New York Post.

The newsoutlet added that court documents reveal that attorneys for all three parties have agreed to this stipulation, according to NBC News.

Giuliani’s legal representative, Joe Sibley, responded to the dismissal, heralding it as a “vindication” for his client.

“This dismissal – along with Hunter Biden’s conviction based on evidence taken from the laptop – is a vindication for Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Costello as well as all of the media outlets who broke the laptop story in 2020 and suffered orchestrated censorship by social media, the leftist mainstream media, and others who engaged in election interference,” Sibley told The Post.

Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, long dismissed by the liberal media as a product of Russian disinformation, was used as a key piece of evidence in Hunter’s high-profile gun charges trial, where he was found guilty of three felony charges. The laptop was confirmed to be authentic by an FBI agent involved in the case.

New York Post’s Miranda Devine wrote, “[FBI agent Erika Jensen] confirmed it was Hunter’s laptop from the serial number on the back that corresponds to his iCloud identity. She said the laptop was obtained by the FBI with a subpoena from The Mac Shop in Wilmington, where it had been “abandoned” by Hunter.”

In 2019, Hunter Biden dropped off his damaged laptops at a Delaware computer repair shop run by John Paul Mac Isaac.

John Paul Mac Isaac’s life changed in April 2019 when a visibly drunk Hunter Biden stopped by his computer repair shop with three damaged MacBook Pro laptops.

One was destroyed beyond repair, and he gave that back to Hunter.