Connecticut Bar Association Warns Lawyers that Dissenting Opinions on the Trump Bragg Lawfare Suit Will Not Be Tolerated (VIDEO)

Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren reported on Monday that the Connecticut Bar warned state lawyers that dissenting opinions in the Alvin Bragg lawfare suit against President Donald Trump will not be tolerated.

This is the latest move by Democrats to silence and control the American people. Unapproved thoughts will not be tolerated.

Of course, Democrats can do this when they control all of the levers of power in the country.

God help us.

Below is the transcript from the interview:

Greta Van Susteren: A warning from a lawyers group the Connecticut Bar Association the warning is directed at lawyers who dare to speak out and express disdain for fairness of former President Donald Trump’s trial in New York on Friday. The Connecticut Bar Association released this message it reads in part quote “Public officials have issued statements claiming that the trial was a sham a hoax and rigged our justice system is corrupt and rigged the judge was corrupt and highly unethical and at the jury was partisan and precooked.” It goes on to quote these claims, “These claims are unsubstantiated and reckless. Such statements can provoke acts of violence against those serving the public as employees of the judicial branch.” The Connecticut Bar Association goes on further quote. “It’s up to us as lawyers to defend the courts and our judges as individuals and as an Association, we cannot let the charged political climate in which we live dismantle the third branch of government.” End quote. By the way, criticism of the judicial system, besides being protected by the First Amendment, is certainly not new. Here’s a sample. Back in March 2020, the United States Supreme Court, the highest court, heard arguments in its first major abortion case since Trump appointed Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch joining the bench. During those arguments, then Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, now majority leader, spoke outside the Supreme Court and an abortion rights rally. Schumer:” I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” Well, as far as I could find, the Connecticut Bar Association did not have anything to say about those critical remarks. As an aside, there is a First Amendment right to be rude and to criticize. And you would think a lawyer’s group would know that!

