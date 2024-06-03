‘They Would Put Him in a Double-Wide Somewhere’ – James Comey Fantasizes About Trump Being Thrown in Jail For Non-Crimes (VIDEO)

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey fantasized about Trump being thrown in jail for non-crimes during an appearance on “Inside with Jen Psaki” on Sunday.

Joe Biden and the Democrat-media complex are terrified of Trump. They know Trump is ahead in the polls. They know Joe Biden is unpopular.

This is why Biden’s DOJ is trying to jail Trump. Biden can’t win unless he cheats – or jails his main political rival.

Biden’s former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki asked Comey what it would look like to jail a former US president after a jury returned a guilty verdict against Trump.

The jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial last Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts!

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

After deliberating for several hours on Thursday, the jury returned a guilty verdict after the judge rigged the trial by allowing jurors to choose which crime they believed Trump committed.

Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree something bad happened. This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

Comey told Psaki that Trump would be thrown into a double-wide away from the general population.

“They would just put him in a double-wide somewhere out near the fence, out in the grass. He’d eat there, shower there, exercise there… away from the general population. It’s obviously do-able,” Comey told Jen Psaki.

Here's disgraced former FBI Director James Comey fantasizing about Donald Trump being thrown in jail. "They would just put him in a double-wide somewhere out near the fence, out in the grass. He'd eat there, shower there, exercise there… away from the general population. It's… pic.twitter.com/m9qReyT7E1 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 3, 2024

Last month Jen Psaki fantasized about Trump dying before the 2024 election during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Psaki fantasized about all the ways Trump can be eliminated this election season.

“Maybe Donald Trump will go away. Maybe he’ll go to jail. Maybe he will die. Not to be too morbid. But maybe. He’s not a young man,” Psaki said.

