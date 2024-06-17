Comedian Jack Black Joins the Ranks of Hollywood Elites in Supporting Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Jack Black has joined the ranks of Hollywood elites who have decided to use their platform to push their political agenda rather than entertain.

At a fundraiser event in Los Angeles, California, Black expressed his support for Joe Biden.

The event reportedly hoarded $28 million from the pockets of California’s entertainment moguls. Out-of-touch Hollywood actors and singers like George Clooney, Barbara Streisand, and Julia Roberts helped Biden raise money Saturday night at the Peacock Theater.

After Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Biden and Obama, Obama had to grab Joe Biden’s hand to lead him off stage.

Biden was frozen. Barack Obama treated Biden like a nursing home patient and walked him off stage.

WATCH:

Biden freezes before Obama grabs his arm and leads him off stage. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/nCgAGitoQ6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2024

Sydney Morning Herald reported:

Biden sought to capitalise on celebrity support at a high-dollar fundraiser at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles last week, joined by stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, as well as former president Barack Obama. Roberts, Clooney, and other stars including White Lotus actress Connie Britton, sent texts to supporters soliciting donations ahead of the event. The night raised more than $US30 million ($45 million), according to the Biden campaign. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel warmed up the audience with jabs at Trump, mocking him as an “orange Julius Caesar” before moderating a discussion with Biden and Obama. Asked by the late-night host how they would appeal to Republican voters frustrated by their presumptive nominee but wary of backing a Democrat, Obama cited Trump’s recent conviction for falsifying business records – a verdict that made the Republican the first former US president found guilty of a felony.

“Part of what has happened over the last several years is we’ve normalised behaviour that used to be disqualifying,” Obama said. “The nominee of one of the two major parties, sitting in court and being convicted by a jury of his peers on 34 counts.” The event was a star-studded affair, in which actors Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn and Jack Black also took part.

Jack Black took to the stage, adorned in what he described as “kick-ass American flag overalls,” making a theatrical endorsement of Biden.

“A few days ago, my manager called me and said, ‘George Clooney and Julia Roberts wanted me to help out the President and speak here tonight.’ And I said, ‘I am in. When and where? Thank you,'” the comedian told the elites in the venue.

“My president needs me,” he added. “I’m pretty sure I’m gonna get a sweet shoutout in his victory speech for what I gave up to be here. Because when democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call. Mr. President, you’re welcome.”

WATCH: