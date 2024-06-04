Cold Feet: Biden Says Trump Doesn’t Deserve to Be President “Whether or Not I’m Running”

It has been long rumored the Democratic party is looking to replace Joe Biden as their Democratic presidential nominee but a recent report from MNSBC senior Political analyst Eugene Daniels has added more flames to those rumors.

In a post on X, MSNBC analyst Eugene Daniels wrote, “Biden on Trump at a fundraiser tonight: “This guy does not deserve to be president whether or not I’m running.”

Biden made the comments during his fundraising event in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Biden on Trump at a fundraiser tonight:

Biden told the crowd of donors, “But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice.”

Per The Washington Examiner:

President Joe Biden did not tiptoe around former President Donald Trump’s felony conviction at a Monday fundraiser, his first since a New York jury handed down the verdict in Trump’s hush money case. “Folks, the campaign entered unchartered territory last week,” Biden told donors in Greenwich, Connecticut, four days after Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. “For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency.” “But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice,” he added. “Now, he will be given an opportunity to appeal.” “This guy does not deserve to be president whether or not I’m running,” he said.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Michelle Obama and California Governor Gavin Newsom’s names have been brought up as potential replacements for Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Michelle Obama and Gov. Newsom both denied that they would run for president.