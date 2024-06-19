Climate Cultists Vandalize 3,500 Year-Old Rock Formations at Stonehenge to Battle Global Warming

by

Climate cultists spray painted the Stonehenge monuments with orange paint on Wednesday in their efforts to destroy Western civilization.

One brave woman attempted to stop the Climate cultists from their latest attack on modern civilization.

They proudly filmed themselves vandalizing the historic rock formations.

The Just Stop Oil criminal group were behind the act. The vandals were arrested.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Stonehenge, prehistoric stone circle monument, cemetery, and archaeological site located on Salisbury Plain, about 8 miles (13 km) north of Salisbury, Wiltshire, England. The stone circle is a major tourist attraction in England.

The Just Stop Oil anti-humanists released a statement today bragging about their latest criminal act.

Two Just Stop Oil supporters have decorated Stonehenge in orange powder paint. They are demanding that the incoming UK government commit to working with other governments to agree an equitable plan to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030. [1]

At around 12pm, the two supporters began spraying the iconic rocks at the ancient site near Salisbury. Tomorrow thousands are expected to descend on the site to celebrate the Summer Solstice.

Today’s action has come days after the Labour party’s manifesto has recommitted them to stopping all future licences for new oil and gas, should they form the next government.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said:

“The UK’s government in waiting has committed to enacting Just Stop Oil’s original demand of ‘no new oil and gas’. However, we all know this is not enough. Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions. We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything. That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.

Failure to commit to defending our communities will mean Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens from Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland will join in resistance this summer, if their own Governments do not take meaningful action. Stone circles can be found in every part of Europe showing how we’ve always cooperated across vast distances – we’re building on that legacy.”

