Climate Cultists Vandalize 3,500 Year-Old Rock Formations at Stonehenge to Battle Global Warming

Climate cultists spray painted the Stonehenge monuments with orange paint on Wednesday in their efforts to destroy Western civilization.

They proudly filmed themselves vandalizing the historic rock formations.

Just stop oil protestors damage Stonehenge

The Just Stop Oil criminal group were behind the act. The vandals were arrested.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Stonehenge, prehistoric stone circle monument, cemetery, and archaeological site located on Salisbury Plain, about 8 miles (13 km) north of Salisbury, Wiltshire, England. The stone circle is a major tourist attraction in England.

The Just Stop Oil anti-humanists released a statement today bragging about their latest criminal act.