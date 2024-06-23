Chaos at Graduation: Brawl Breaks Out at New Jersey High School Ceremony — One Hospitalized, Several Injured

A graduation ceremony at Westwood Regional High School in Bergen County, New Jersey, was marred by violence on Thursday as multiple fights broke out, leading to several injuries and one hospitalization. The Washington Township Police Department confirmed the incident.

According to the police report, the altercations occurred on the football field where the ceremony had just concluded. Despite the rapid response from on-scene officers to separate the parties and disperse the crowds, at least one individual was injured severely enough to require hospitalization, NJ reported.

Several others were treated on-site but declined further medical attention.

A video posted on X shows two separate fights on the football field.

WATCH:

In a statement released by the police department, they expressed their disappointment over the incident, stating:

“This was supposed to be an enjoyable night that the Westwood High School Senior class worked hard for and have been waiting for, which has been tainted due to the egregious behavior by some.”

The department is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. They are reviewing video footage from multiple sources and taking statements from witnesses and individuals involved. They also appealed to the public for any additional information or footage that could assist in their investigation.

They also took this opportunity to remind parents and community members about discussing appropriate behavior with their children and peers.

“Unfortunately, this type of behavior is occurring more often than not. As we work to prosecute those responsible, it is a great time to speak to your children, family members and friends about how to act appropriately. If something is occurring in front of you that you know is an issue, please call the Police. If an issue arises to an emergent or dangerous situation, leave immediately and follow the Police Officers instruction on scene. Speaking with family and friends about these situations will pay off in the future.”

