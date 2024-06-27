Can Biden Resist Calling Trump a Nazi?

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by David Kupelian

It’s not just ‘the Charlottesville lie,’ it’s his ongoing compulsion to tie DJT to Hitler

It’s been perhaps the most damning and most repeated allegation President Joe Biden has made regarding his predecessor, President Donald Trump – that Trump is a Nazi, or approves of Nazis. Biden made the charge when he first accepted the nomination to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate in 2020. In fact, according to the Washington Post in “For Joe Biden, Charlottesville defines the Trump presidency,”Biden claimed it was his very reason for running for president. He repeated it in his inauguration speech. And he has probably repeated it more often than any other accusation toward Trump.

Unfortunately for Biden, his favorite method of tying Trump to Nazis and Hitler – the so-called “Charlottesville lie” – was recently shot down, for the umpteenth time, by the leftwing factcheck site Snopes.

“No, Trump Did Not Call Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists ‘Very Fine People’” announced Snopes, a full seven years after the incident occurred that gave rise to the allegation. In reality, Snopes’ clarification shouldn’t have been necessary, since many other news and factcheck entities, on both left and right, have long ago debunked the absurd claim that Trump praised Nazis and Klansmen.

With the CNN debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump looming, and the lie that Trump praised Nazis one of Biden’s favorite attack lines to fire at Trump, will Biden be able to resist using it again?

Of course, the real question doesn’t concern just “the Charlottesville lie” – one particular iteration of what is in truth a serial compulsion on the part of not only Biden, but other prominent Democrats and their media allies, to defame conservatives by comparing them with Nazis and fascists. The question is, will Biden succumb to this deeply ingrained habit of maligning the 45th president as somehow akin to Hitler?

Legendary columnist Charles Krauthammer once crystalized the issue in the Washington Post: “To understand the workings of American politics, you have to understand this fundamental law: Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.”

And the method of choice those on the left have long gravitated to for illustrating the supposed evil of those on the right has been to compare them to Nazis.

Thus, Hillary Clinton’s controversial June 6 D-Day post on X – obliquely but unmistakably comparing Trump to Hitler – was not the exception, but the rule.

Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy. This November, all we have to do is vote. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 6, 2024

Indeed, as columnist and talk host Larry Elder has documented, “Comparing Republicans to Nazis has long been a national pastime of the Democratic Party”:

About Ronald Reagan, Steven F. Hayward, author of "The Age Of Reagan" wrote: "Liberals hated Reagan in the 1980s. Pure and simple. They used language that would make the most fervid anti-Obama rhetoric of the Tea Party seem like, well, a tea party. Democratic Rep. William Clay of Missouri charged that Reagan was 'trying to replace the Bill of Rights with fascist precepts lifted verbatim from Mein Kampf.'" After Republicans took control of the House in the mid-'90s, Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., compared the newly conservative-controlled House to "the Duma and the Reichstag," referring to the legislature set up by Czar Nicholas II of Russia and the parliament of the German Weimar Republic that brought Hitler to power. About President George W. Bush, billionaire Democratic contributor George Soros said, "(He displays the) supremacist ideology of Nazi Germany," and that his administration used rhetoric that echoes his childhood in occupied Hungary. "When I hear Bush say, 'You're either with us or against us,'" Soros said, "it reminds me of the Germans." He also said: "The (George W.) Bush administration and the Nazi and communist regimes all engaged in the politics of fear. … Indeed, the Bush administration has been able to improve on the techniques used by the Nazi and communist propaganda machines." Former Vice President Al Gore said: "(George W. Bush's) executive branch has made it a practice to try and control and intimidate news organizations, from PBS to CBS to Newsweek. … And every day, they unleash squadrons of digital brown shirts to harass and hector any journalist who is critical of the President." … NAACP Chairman Julian Bond played the Nazi card several times. Speaking at historically black Fayetteville State University in North Carolina in 2006, Bond said, "The Republican Party would have the American flag and the swastika flying side by side." … After the 2012 Republican National Convention, California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton said, "(Republicans) lie, and they don't care if people think they lie. As long as you lie, (Nazi propaganda minister) Joseph Goebbels – the big lie – you keep repeating it."

Notwithstanding the Democratic Party’s long history of concocting outrageous Hitler parallels with Republicans, the U.S. president eliciting the most extreme and widespread Hitler comparisons – by far – has been Donald J. Trump.

As noted earlier, Joe Biden has endlessly repeated “the Charlottesville lie,” which falsely held that Trump had praised “very fine” neo-Nazis at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Then, when a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, was being attacked night after night by violent radicals attempting to burn it down, and Trump sent federal law enforcement agents to secure the building, as was his right and duty, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “The use of stormtroopers under the guise of law and order is a tactic that is not appropriate to our country in any way.” Get it? “Stormtroopers”? Trump must be Hitler.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn echoed the same Hitler comparison, telling CNN, “This president and this attorney general seem to be doing everything they possibly can to impose Gestapo activities in local communities.” CNN’s Don Lemon compared Trump to Hitler on-air, as did Democratic presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke. The truth is, throughout Trump’s presidency, Democrats and media personalities continually likened the 45th U.S. president to Hitler, demonized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers as Nazi guards, and border detention facilities as “concentration camps.”

So the question is, will Joe Biden in Thursday’s CNN debate be able to resist his almost compulsive tendency to defame the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, as sympathetic to Hitler, neo-Nazis, fascists and Klansmen?

