CALLS FOR JUSTICE: Criminal Referral Requests Against Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Rochelle Walensky, and Other Public Health Officials Have Been Submitted to District Attorneys in Louisiana

The Vires Law Group, in conjunction with the Edward L. Tarpley, Jr., APLC and bolstered by the support of the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, has announced the submission of criminal referral requests to the District Attorneys of nine Louisiana parishes.

The referrals call for the initiation of criminal investigations against Dr. Anthony Fauci, Deborah “Scarf Lady” Birx, Rochelle Walensky, Peter Daszak, and other public health officials for alleged crimes committed against Louisiana citizens preceding and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parishes of Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Orleans, Lafayette, Lafouche, Tangipahoa, and Rapides are the focus of these 30-page criminal referrals, detailing accusations that have stunned the local communities, according to the press release.

Funded by contributions from entities like the Diamond Mind Foundation and the Fight Like A Flynn PAC, this legal action raises significant questions about the conduct of public health officials during one of the most devastating health crises of our time.

Attorneys Rodriguez, Miller, and Tarpley have requested that the District Attorneys refer these cases to Attorney General Liz Murrill for further investigation and potential charges.

These referrals are made on behalf of next-of-kin relatives of nine victims in Louisiana who have sought legal assistance in investigating the deaths of their loved ones.

Allegations include mismanagement of COVID-19 infections under hospital protocols, intentional suppression, and denial of life-saving treatments within Louisiana hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities.

The criminal referrals accuse Dr. Fauci, current and former federal officers, and hospital systems providing care within Louisiana of committing crimes as per Louisiana criminal code. The alleged crimes include:

Terrorism – by Causing Intentional Killing or Infliction of Serious Bodily Injury (La. R.S. 14:128.1(A))

First Degree Murder (La. R.S. 14:30)

Second Degree Murder (La. R.S. 14:30.1)

Manslaughter (La. R.S. 14:31(A)(3))

Human Trafficking (La. R.S. 14:46.2)

Prohibited Racketeering Acts (La. R.S. 15:1353)

Cruelty to Persons with Infirmities (La. R.S. 14:93.3)

False Imprisonment (La. R.S. 14:46)

Second Degree Kidnapping (La. R.S. 14:44.1)

Battery (La. R.S. 14:33)

Simple Battery of Persons with Infirmities (La. R.S. 14:35.2)

The individuals and officers subject to the requested criminal investigation include:

Anthony Fauci, ex-Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Cliff Lane, Deputy Director, NIAID

Francis Collins, ex-Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Deborah Birx, ex-White House COVID Response Coordinator & former Director of DOD HIV Research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

Rochelle Walensky, ex-Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Stephen Hahn, ex-Commissioner, Federal Drug Administration (FDA)

Robert Redfield, ex-Director, CDC

Peter Daszak, President, EcoHealth Alliance

Rick Bright, Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)