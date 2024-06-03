California Sheriff ‘Changing Teams,’ Going All-In for Trump

Sheriff Chad Bianco has spent a lifetime working in law enforcement — and likely never expected that he’d be rallying behind a felon in a presidential election.

During a 30-year career with the sheriff’s office of Riverside County, California — elected to the top spot in 2018 — Bianco has had many different encounters with criminals — and built a national reputation as a law-and-order conservative.

However, the felon that Bianco intends to support isn’t the kind of common criminal selling drugs or committing violent offenses that Bianco sees so often in the crime-loving state of California.

The convict who has this sheriff “changing teams” is a much more monumental figure: Former President Donald Trump.

The outspoken Californian released a video on social media Saturday informing followers that despite Trump being convicted on 34 felony counts in New York, Bianco fully intends to put his support in the presumptive Repubican nominee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Bianco (@sheriffbianco)

He opens by lamenting how Californian Gov. Gavin Newsom and the other Democrats in power have been actively making the law harder to enforce through numerous pro-criminal decisions.

“For the last five years I’ve been very critical about our governor for slashing our budgets from corrections, for letting prisoners out early, for closing our prisons,” Bianco said in the Instagram video.

“I’ve been critical of our state legislature for passing laws to make it harder to put people in prison. I’ve been critical for their changing laws that let prisoners out early. And I’ve been critical of our attorney general for seemingly not caring about crime.”

Bianco, who holds an office that’s officially nonpartisan, said the “love affair” that leaders within the state have for criminals all stems from the “belief that criminals are not responsible for their own actions.”

Those in power then blame different systems such as law enforcement for being “systemically racist” and let criminals run free to atone for it, he said.

Bianco then admitted that he’s “getting tired” of it all and that maybe it’s time to “change teams.”

“I know it’s going to make some of you angry, I know that you’re going to be mad at me but I’m going to change teams. I think they’re onto something but I don’t think they’re doing enough,” he said.

He said Americans need to go big and rather than simply giving criminals drugs, booze and housing.

We need to “put a felon in the White House,” he said.

“Trump 2024, baby. Let’s save this country and make America great again.”

Of course, the jokes from Bianco about changing sides are more a jab at California’s progressive politicians — but they don’t change his message.

Americans intend to vote for Donald Trump, regardless of a trumped-up criminal conviction.

Even law enforcement agents like Bianco will vote for him despite his newly acquired “felon” tag.

Last week’s conviction in Judge Juan Merchan’s kangaroo court is not the major win that Democrats hoped it was.

If anything, the jury’s verdict has boosted former Trump to even higher levels of popularity than ever before — and that’s saying something.

So, as Bianco said so elegantly in his video, “Trump 2024, baby. Let’s save this country and make America great again.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.