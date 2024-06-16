British TV Host Issues Groveling Apology After ‘Misgendering’ Actress Who Identifies as ‘They/Them’

A British TV host has issued a groveling apology after “misgendering” a female actress who identifies as “they/them.”

Host Sue Perkins had referred to actress Emma D’Arcy as “she” during an interview with Matt Smith promoting the second season of HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon.

Matt correcting Sue on Emma’s pronouns OH MY HEART pic.twitter.com/G6kBssjIG2 — gee (@uncledaddyism) June 10, 2024

Smith repeatedly made sure to use “they” repeatedly in his response.

According to a report from Breitbart News, “The former Doctor Who star has a long history of pandering to queer identity politics and has frequently been seen hoisting the transgender pride flag, cavorting with drag queens, and voicing his support for the gay community.”

After the interview aired, Perkins issued a pathetic apology on social media.

It was a shitty mistake. Had loads of stuff going on in my earpiece and so wasn’t as focused as I should have been. No excuses though. These things matter and I feel terrible about it. Am a massive fan of their work and would never want to be disrespectful x — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) June 11, 2024

The Breitbart report explained, “For her part, D’Arcy announced in 2022 that she wanted to be addressed as ‘they/them,’ and in an interview with E! News said she hated trying to ‘pretend to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry,’ and added that she went non-binary to ‘stop pretending.'”