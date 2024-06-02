The Brewing Storm of Revolution is Upon Us… Patriots are Angry! (VIDEO)

There was a time when I would never even consider bringing up the idea of a Civil War in this great nation of ours. But now I fear we are closer to a revolution than we have been in over 100 years.

By no means am I calling for violence.

The fact is, those on the right are more peaceful and tolerant than anyone on the left. But the radicals continue to push us to a point where I feel the great patriots of this nation may break and push back.

That is NOT a point I want to get to.

Sadly the potential of corrupted Judge Juan Merchan in New York imprisoning President Trump may just lead to our nations breaking point.

This podcast explains how I want everyone to handle themselves if President Trump is imprisoned.