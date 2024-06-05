BREAKING: House Republicans Refer Hunter and James Biden for Criminal Prosecution For Lying to Congress

House Republicans on Wednesday criminally referred Hunter Biden and James Biden to the Justice Department over “provably false statements” to Congress.

The House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department recommending Hunter and James Biden be charged with making false statements to Congress about key aspects of the impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.

“With these lies exposed, as well as the very clear intention behind the lies to create the false impression that Joe Biden was not involved in his family’s business dealings, it is now clear, as House Republicans have argued since day one, that Joe Biden was very much a part of his family’s vast influence peddling schemes.” House Republicans said.

“Today’s criminal referrals are not the end of our efforts to hold the Bidens accountable; they are only the beginning.” GOP lawmakers said.

“These false statements implicate Joe Biden’s knowledge of and role in his family’s influence peddling schemes and appear to be a calculated effort to shield Joe Biden from the impeachment inquiry.” – the Oversight Committee said on Wednesday.

BREAKING We Are Referring Hunter and James Biden for Criminal Prosecution Our Committee, along with @JudiciaryGOP and @WaysandMeansGOP, today sent criminal referrals to the DOJ recommending Hunter and James Biden be charged with making false statements to Congress about… pic.twitter.com/gWM7S8grQm — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 5, 2024

The Oversight Committee outlined Hunter and James Biden’s provable lies.

“During his deposition, Hunter Biden made false statements about holding a position at Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB), a corporate entity that received millions of dollars from foreign individuals and entities who met with then-Vice President Biden before and after transmitting money to the RSB account that then transferred funds to Hunter Biden. After deposing Hunter Biden, the Committees obtained documents showing Hunter Biden represented that he was the corporate secretary of RSB.” the Oversight Committee said.

Lie 1: During his deposition, Hunter Biden made false statements about holding a position at Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB), a corporate entity that received millions of dollars from foreign individuals and entities who met with then-Vice President Biden before and after… pic.twitter.com/gJTAEq960l — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 5, 2024

“Additionally, Hunter Biden during his testimony relayed an entirely fictitious account about threatening text messages he sent to his Chinese business partner while invoking his father’s presence with him as he wrote the messages.” Oversight Republicans said.

“Hunter Biden testified he had transmitted this threat to an unrelated individual with the same surname. However, documents released by the Committee on Ways and Means demonstrate conclusively that Hunter Biden made this threat to the intended individual, and bank records prove Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners wired millions of dollars to his company after his threat. A portion of the proceeds has been traced to Joe Biden’s bank account.” the Committee said.

Lie 2: Additionally, Hunter Biden during his testimony relayed an entirely fictitious account about threatening text messages he sent to his Chinese business partner while invoking his father's presence with him as he wrote the messages. Hunter Biden testified he had transmitted… pic.twitter.com/qPKCd7RNSu — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 5, 2024

“During James Biden’s transcribed interview, he stated that Joe Biden did not meet with Tony Bobulinski, a business associate of James and Hunter Biden, in 2017 while pursuing a deal with a Chinese entity, CEFC China Energy. His statements were contradicted not only by Mr. Bobulinski, but Hunter Biden. Mr. Bobulinski also produced text messages that establish the events leading up to and immediately following his meeting with Joe Biden on May 2, 2017.” the Oversight Committee said.