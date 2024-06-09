Boxer Ryan Garcia ARRESTED in Los Angeles on Felony Vandalism Charges – After Predicting His Arrest in June 3 Months Ago (VIDEO)

Ryan Garcia (TMZ; Getty Images)

Los Angeles police have arrested Ryan Garcia for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

TMZ reports the boxer was arrested on Saturday afternoon after apparently damaging hotel property, including his room.

Garcia predicted his arrest three months ago. Garcia said he would be arrested on June 8th. He was arrested on June 7th.

The Daily Mail reports,

TMZ claims that Garcia was ‘seemingly under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs’ but cooperated with authorities during his arrest.

The 25-year-old beat Devin Haney earlier this year but his erratic conduct in the buildup led many to question if he was mentally stable enough to fight. He failed a doping test after his surprise victory.

TMZ reported earlier this week that Garcia was checked out by police at same hotel after a call from a family member that was concerned for his wellbeing. Offers apparently determined that he was fine and it was the end of the matter.

But his arrest on Saturday in California is the latest concerning instalment for Garcia.

Garcia has previously come forward with distressing claims regarding elite child trafficking networks and troubling personal encounters.

In December 2023, his divorce was finalized from Andrea Celina shortly after the arrival of their second child.

As the fighter prepared for his April fight with Haney, he raised serious questions about his mental well-being by posting a series of alarming and erratic messages online, one of which claimed he had suffered a slashed throat.

Garcia also claimed to have been raped at an early age by a family member, while alleging that he was tied up in the woods by ‘the elites’ and forced to watch child rape.

Amid concerns over his state of mind, he came in almost four pounds overweight for his grudge match against WBC super-lightweight champion Haney, meaning he did not collect that title despite his victory on the night.

Despite appearing to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, the 25-1 fighter complied with authorities peacefully.

