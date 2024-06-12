Boston’s Logan Airport is Starting to Look Like a Refugee Camp and the Illegals Just Keep Coming (VIDEO)

Boston’s Logan Airport has been used as a makeshift shelter for illegal immigrants for months now and the numbers have grown to the point where it is starting to look like a refugee camp.

This is a health and safety hazard, not to mention a massive inconvenience for people traveling to and from Boston by plane.

The Democrat Governor Maura Healy is in completely over her head. She clearly has no idea how to deal with this and she can’t say anything negative because that is considered taboo by members of her party.

The New York Post reports:

Boston’s Logan Airport sheltering over 100 migrants with more families arriving ‘at all hours’ The number of migrants being sheltered at Boston Logan Airport appears to have increased, with throngs of families lining a baggage claim surrounded by suitcases and using sparse blankets for makeshift mattresses. Over a hundred migrants are currently spending their nights sleeping on the floor at the Boston airport, The Post’s new photos show — an apparent uptick in recent weeks from the dozens who were being housed there a few months ago. “We continue to see migrants at the airport. They come to Logan a number of ways. They also arrive at Logan at all hours,” a representative from MassPort previously told Boston 25 News when the numbers of migrants behind housed at Logan spiked. But without the proper staff or resources to properly take care of a large population of residents, the migrants are transported out of the airport to state welcome centers daily, then brought back by night, MassPort said.

See the videos below. This is simply not sustainable.

This is inside Logan Airport in Boston. These are illegals. This is insanity. Do you know how stupid you have to be to vote for a democrat at this point? Voting has consequences. You’re paying for this! pic.twitter.com/qQaq3ZMe2n — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) June 10, 2024

Groups of migrants were seen sleeping overnight at Boston’s Logan Airport. pic.twitter.com/uQnVljtFKq — New York Post (@nypost) June 11, 2024

NEW: Boston’s Logan Airport is sheltering over 100 illegals, with more arriving ‘at all hours’ There's been a rise in illegals at Boston Logan Airport, with people seen gathered at baggage claim, surrounded by suitcases, and using sparse blankets as makeshift mattresses The… pic.twitter.com/nZTIJg5ZeE — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) June 12, 2024

At what point do Democrats admit that we can’t do this anymore? It’s not even sanitary.

(Image:Source)