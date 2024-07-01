Bill O’Reilly Claims Joe Biden Will Drop Out of Presidential Race

President Joe Biden during the first 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump.
Bill O’Reilly, the infamous former Fox News host, announced on X account Sunday that Joe Biden will leave the Presidential race following his disastrous date on Thursday.

In his post, O’Reilly reveals the two reasons why Biden is quitting the race.

First, Democrat polling shows that Biden cannot recover from the debate.

Number two, Biden’s fundraising is drying up.

O’Reilly goes on to say that while it is all over for Dementia Joe, the White House does not know when or where to make the inevitable announcement.

X owner Elon Musk had a simple response to O’Reilly’s blockbuster report.

Assuming O’Reilly’s revelation comes to fruition, the next question is who replaces Dementia Joe in the race. The possibilities range anywhere from Michelle Obama to Gretchen Whitmer to Gavin Newsom.

Out of these possibilities, Obama seems to engender the most fear and loathing among Republicans.

