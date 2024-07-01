Bill O’Reilly Claims Joe Biden Will Drop Out of Presidential Race

Bill O’Reilly, the infamous former Fox News host, announced on X account Sunday that Joe Biden will leave the Presidential race following his disastrous date on Thursday.

In his post, O’Reilly reveals the two reasons why Biden is quitting the race.

First, Democrat polling shows that Biden cannot recover from the debate.

Number two, Biden’s fundraising is drying up.

Here’s a Biden update from https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C news headquarters. The decision has been made that the President will quit the campaign. Two reasons: Democrat internal polling says he cannot recover from the debate, and fundraising is drying up. (1/2) #JoeBiden — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 30, 2024

O’Reilly goes on to say that while it is all over for Dementia Joe, the White House does not know when or where to make the inevitable announcement.

So, it’s over for Joe. But the White House doesn’t yet know how or when to make the announcement. Stay close. (2/2) #NoSpin — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 30, 2024

X owner Elon Musk had a simple response to O’Reilly’s blockbuster report.

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2024

Assuming O’Reilly’s revelation comes to fruition, the next question is who replaces Dementia Joe in the race. The possibilities range anywhere from Michelle Obama to Gretchen Whitmer to Gavin Newsom.

Out of these possibilities, Obama seems to engender the most fear and loathing among Republicans.