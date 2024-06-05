Bill Maher Makes a Prediction About Joe Biden and the 2024 Election: ‘He’s Gonna F**king Lose’ (VIDEO)

Bill Maher seems resigned to the idea that Joe Biden is going to lose the 2024 election to Trump.

During a recent conversation with the leftist journalist Kara Swisher, Maher said that he will vote for Biden over Trump but that it doesn’t matter because Biden is going to ‘f-ing lose.’

Swisher disagreed, naturally.

Breitbart News reported:

Comedian Bill Maher made a bold prediction this week in the wake of former President Trump’s guilty verdict, telling tech journalist Kara Swisher that Joe Biden is “going to fucking lose.” Maher made his prediction during an episode of his podcast, emphasizing that he still supports Biden but feels that he failed to meet the moment. “I would vote for [Biden’s] head in a jar of blue liquid over Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean that I’m — first of all, I think it’s a moot point at this point. He’s going to fucking lose,” Maher told Swisher. Maher mostly knocked Biden for his age and him being a feeble 81-year-old man. Swisher, however, believed that a “silent majority” will come out and pull the lever for Biden. “We don’t want chaos again,” she said.

Here’s the clip:

After realizing that Trump's verdict has not helped Biden in polling, panic is setting in for the Democrats:

Bill Maher: "He's gonna fucking lose"

Kara Swisher: "Who Biden?"

Bill Maher: "Yes."

Kara Swisher: "No, you're wrong." This is the 'crime' that Trump committed. He's… pic.twitter.com/mx0ulnBJNZ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 2, 2024

You can watch a more extended version of their conversation below. The video is cued:

Bill Maher is still very much a liberal, but to his credit, he has gotten to the point where he routinely calls out the radical left element of the Democrat party.

Unfortunately however, like many people in entertainment and media, he is still deeply afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome.