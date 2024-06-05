Biden’s Border Crisis: Floodgates Open to Security Threats

At least 145,000 Chinese nationals have entered the US illegally since Biden took office, with 86% being men of military age. The Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community identifies the People’s Republic of China as the greatest threat to national security. The Intelligence community also ranks Islamic extremist terrorism among the top five threats.

Last year, 169 known terrorists and 615,000 individuals categorized as “Other” on the Terrorist Screening Data Set (TSDS) illegally entered the US. Additionally, cartel members, gangsters, narcotraffickers, human traffickers, and other transnational organized crime (TOC) groups from Mexico and Latin America also entered.

China, Russia, and Iran pose significant national security threats to the US, but these threats are distant from the everyday lives of most Americans. They are complex and focused on preventing future conflicts or attacks.

The southern border, however, is an immediate concern, impacting daily lives and experiencing a constant influx of illegal entries. President Biden has the authority to secure the border and address this threat, but despite having nearly four years to work on it, his policies have increased illegal immigration and national security risks, while costing taxpayers money.

Every year since the beginning of the Biden administration has seen a record number of illegal immigrants entering the United States. 2021 set a record, which was broken in 2022, and again in 2023.

In total, 6.2 million illegals have entered the US since Biden took office. Biden established a policy of open borders and unbridled illegal immigration and questionable asylum claims.

Subsequent executive orders have broadened pathways to citizenship, enhanced access to public services, reduced the number of refusals, and expanded refugee resettlement programs at taxpayer expense.

On his first day in office, President Biden revoked an executive order that instructed the Department of Homeland Security to enforce immigration laws, which included rejecting individuals ineligible for admission due to criminal convictions, security grounds, or false statements on their applications. Biden’s new executive order also reversed a Trump-era policy that prevented Sanctuary Jurisdictions from receiving federal funds.

Among the Trump-era executive orders repealed by President Biden were those authorizing the construction of a southern border wall, detaining individuals suspected of violating federal or state law, removing people whose asylum claims were rejected, cooperating on immigration with state and local law enforcement, requiring jurisdictional consent for refugee resettlement, enforcing existing grounds of inadmissibility, prohibiting entry by foreigners who may commit violent, criminal, or terrorist acts, and ending the so-called “Catch and Release” programs.

Biden’s liberal policies regarding illegal immigration pose a massive threat to national security. Among those entering the country illegally are individuals on the Terrorist Screening Data Set (TSDS) and the terrorist watch list, including 169 known terrorists who entered last year.

Additionally, an increasing number of Chinese nationals are not vetted for connections to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) or the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Nearly all, 86%, of the Chinese nationals encountered at the border are unaccompanied men of military age, totaling 145,000. Under Chinese law, any legal or illegal immigrant from the PRC could be a potential agent.

Article 7 of the National Intelligence Law of the PRC states, “All organizations and citizens shall support, assist, and cooperate with national intelligence efforts in accordance with law, and shall protect national intelligence work secrets they are aware of.”

This effectively requires all citizens to act as agents when called upon. The FBI has investigated and prosecuted numerous cases where PRC citizens were instructed by their government to steal US secrets or technology, or to spy on Americans, Taiwanese, Tibetans, or other PRC citizens in the US under threat of arrest or repercussions against their families in China.

The president’s proposal for border funding includes additional funds for housing illegal immigrants and asylum seekers in blue states, and it also provides work permits for asylum seekers.

Additionally, the bill contains incentives for illegal immigrants to bring their children with them when entering the United States illegally. This approach is seen as encouraging more illegal immigration rather than curbing it, by offering better accommodations and financial support. Moreover, the bill includes additional funding for Ukraine, which is unrelated to border security.

The open border is such an obvious threat to national security that writing this article might seem redundant. However, the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border makes addressing this issue necessary.