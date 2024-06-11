Biden Recalls Dubious Story About Going Through the “Wetlands of Delaware” and Telling Armed Fishermen He Wants to Ban Their Guns (VIDEO)

This never happened.

Joe Biden delivered a speech at Everytown’s Gun Sense University at the Washington Hilton after his son Hunter was found guilty of three federal gun felonies.

The attendees were left with an empty lectern one hour after Biden’s speech was supposed to begin.

He arrived ONE HOUR LATE to his speech.

Joe Biden’s 20-minute speech was full of gaffes and lies (as usual).

At one point Joe Biden recalled a dubious story about going through the “wetlands of Delaware” and confronting hunters and fishermen.

Biden claimed he told an armed fisherman he wanted to ban his “assault’ weapon.

There is no such thing as an “assault weapon.”

And this never happened.

“I came across a guy who was fishing and he said, ‘you want to take my gun.’ – and I looked at him and I said, ‘I don’t want to take your gun. You’re allowed to have a gun, but I want to take away your ability to use an assault weapon,” Biden said.

Biden continued, “And I said, guess what? If you need 12 to 100 bullets in a gun, in a magazine, you’re the lousiest shot I’ve ever heard.”

WATCH: