Biden Lies in Debate, Says No US Troops Killed During His Presidency (Video)

Joe Biden insulted the honored dead killed in Afghanistan and Syria, and their families, during his debate with President Trump in Atlanta Thursday night, bizarrely claiming that no troops have died “anywhere in the world” during his presidency.

Thirteen U.S. troops were killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport during Biden’s disastrous retreat from Afghanistan in August 2021. Three U.S. troops from a guard uniy in Georgia were killed in a terrorist attack in Syria in just six months ago.

Biden said at the debate, “The notion that we were this safe country. The truth is I’m the only president this century that doesn’t have any, this, this decade, that doesn’t (have) any troops dying anywhere in the world like he did.”

Biden was confronted by Steve Nikoui, the Gold Star father of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui who was killed in the 2021 Kabul airport attack, during the State of the Union last March.

The names of the U.S. troops killed in the attack (via the Guardian):

Eleven US marines, one solder and one sailor were lost in the country’s deadliest day in Afghanistan in a decade. The marines were: S Sgt Darin T Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Sgt Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts; Sgt Nicole L Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California; Cpl Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California; Cpl Daegan W Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska; Cpl Humberto A Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana; L/Cpl David L Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; L/Cpl Jared M Schmitz, 20, of St Charles, Missouri; L/Cpl Rylee J McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming; L/Cpl Dylan R Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California; and L/Cpl Kareem M Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California. The sailor who was killed was Navy Hospitalman Maxton W Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio. The soldier was SSgt Ryan C Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

Excerpt from the Department of Defense statement on the deadly attack in Syria January 28, 2024:

Three U.S. soldiers were killed yesterday in Jordan, while more than 40 other service members were injured following an uncrewed aerial system attack at a military base near the Syrian border. Those service members were in Jordan to support Operation Inherent Resolve, which is the U.S. and coalition mission to ensure the defeat of ISIS. The three soldiers killed are Sgt. William Jerome Rivers of Carrollton, Georgia; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders of Waycross, Georgia; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett of Savannah, Georgia. All three were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Georgia. The attack occurred in the early morning at the logistics support base located at Tower 22 of the Jordanian Defense Network. Approximately 350 U.S. Army and Air Force personnel are deployed to the base. The three soldiers were killed when a one-way uncrewed aerial system impacted their container housing units.

