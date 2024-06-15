Biden Campaign Releases Bilingual Ad Featuring DACA Recipients Attacking Trump (VIDEO)

The Biden campaign has released a bilingual ad featuring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients attacking former President Donald Trump.

DACA recipients are not United States citizens but illegal immigrants who have been temporarily shielded from deportation under the Obama-era program.

The ad, “Here to Stay,” was released on the 12th anniversary of the DACA program and features non-citizens addressing Trump in English and Spanish.

I’m proud of the contributions of Dreamers to our country—and I will never stop fighting for them. pic.twitter.com/wrPDkw3HXH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 15, 2024

“Joe Biden has a track record of protecting Dreamers like me,” one of the DACA recipients named “Mario” says.

Another non-citizen, “Maria,” discusses how the Biden administration expanded healthcare eligibility to DACA recipients under the Affordable Care Act.

The migrants, who were brought to the country illegally as children, accused Trump of “demonizing” immigrants and plays a clip of the former president saying migrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

The campaign also dropped an ad called “Standing with Dreamers” on the same day.

A campaign spokesperson told The Hill that Biden and Kamala Harris will “continue their work to fortify the program.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will never stop fighting for Dreamers, as they have proven time after time,” Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez told the outlet. “Dreamers are essential to the fabric of our country and America is their home.”

“Trump on the other hand is doubling down on authoritarianism, embracing racists like Joe Arpaio, and is promising to end DACA, separate families and institute mass detention camps for immigrants,” Rodriguez continued. “Trump will do anything to benefit himself and his corporate allies and nothing to improve the lives of the American people.”