Biden Campaign Chair Insists Dementia Joe’s ‘Cognitive Capabilities Are as Good as Ever’

Despite his disastrous debate performance on Thursday evening, Biden’s campaign chair is insiting that his cognitive capabilities are as “good as ever.”

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Biden campaign co-chair Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware claimed that Biden remains “sharp and engaged” and there is no reason to be worried about his political future.

“Senator, you mentioned Vice President Kamala Harris, she, repeatedly, last night, dodged Anderson Cooper’s questions about whether the Biden we saw in the debate is who he is every day,” Blitzer asked his guest. “What’s your answer to that? Because you know him well.”

“I do. And I was just in Europe for a few days where the G7 Summit was held in Italy. Leaders from across Europe who’ve met with him and worked with him, say the same thing that I’ll tell you from working with him and meeting with him, he is sharp and engaged, his cognitive capabilities are as good as ever,” Coons responded.

“Yes, his gait has a little bit of a shuffle to it,” he continued. “Sometimes he speaks a little softly. But his abilities for leadership, for surrounding himself with outstanding people, and making the right choice for the American people, that is undimmed. And, frankly, his record is one of the strongest of any president in my lifetime.”

Coons’ comments come as Democrats around the country have entered a panic about Biden’s cognitive decline, with many now seeking to replace him on the ticket with a younger alternative.

Amid growing calls for him to step aside or be replaced as the Democratic nominee, Biden took to the stage on Friday to insist that he would fight to the bitter end.

“I don’t walk as easily as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to,” Biden said at a rally. “But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth.”

“I spent 90 minutes on a stage debating a guy who has the morals of an alley cat.” he added. “I think he [Trump] set a new record for the number of lies told at a single debate.”