Biden Camp Falsely Claims Trump Will Throw “Women with Beautiful Children” in Mass Deportation Camps – Here’s the Full Clip (VIDEO)

The Biden Camp falsely claimed President Trump said he would throw “women with beautiful children” in mass deportation camps during his speech at Turning Point USA’s Detroit conference on Saturday.

The desperate Biden-Harris HQ account posted a deceptively clipped video to X and said: Trump says he will throw “women with beautiful children” in mass detention camps and then fantasizes about a 1950s military-style operation called “Operation Wetback”

Trump says he will throw “women with beautiful children” in mass detention camps and then fantasizes about a 1950s military-style operation called “Operation Wetback” pic.twitter.com/xJJbP5AWVb — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 15, 2024

The Biden campaign is lying.

Approximately 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have crossed the border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Americans are fed up with Biden’s illegal invasion crisis.

According to a new poll released last week, there is majority support for deporting people who are in the country illegally.

“A CBS News/YouGov poll found that 62% of registered voters said they would support a government program that would deport all migrants living in the U.S. illegally. The poll, conducted between June 5-7, also found that a majority of registered voters supported Biden’s latest executive action at the southern border.” Fox News reported.

President Trump praised former President Dwight D. Eisenhower for mass deporting illegal aliens.

Trump wants to deport criminal illegal aliens who have invaded the US. They have to go! The aliens broke federal law when they crossed the border and Trump wants them gone.

The overwhelming majority of Americans agree with President Trump.

Here is the full clip: