Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Says Dems Planned Debate Fail to Install Newsom: ‘Sent Biden out For Slaughter’

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy believes that Democrats planned Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance so they could get rid of him and install California Governor Gavin Newsom instead.

Biden’s performance was so abysmal that even his strongest allies have conceded that he may need to step down.

“The Democrats had to know that,” Portnoy said in a video discussing the debate.

Emergency Press Conference – The Dems Sent Biden out For Slaughter pic.twitter.com/SxwzJb5cKr — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 28, 2024

Portnoy continued, “Why would you agree to a debate with Biden at this stage — the earliest debate of all time — when you know he’s gone, when you know he can’t speak, when you know he’s a vegetable? Because they wanna whack him… They know he is not going to be the nominee.

“I said this 10 months ago, 11 months ago, when Gavin Newsom — and go look who’s trending: Gavin Newsom. When Gavin Newsom was in China being an idiot, playing basketball against these little kids, he steamrolls one of them, then like molests him after. I’m like, ‘This guy’s gonna run for president.’ It’s so obvious. Why is a governor taking a tour of the world? For what purpose? Because he knew and the Democrats have known Joe Biden is gone.”

Biden has remained adamant that he will still be doing the second debate in September and has no intention of stepping aside.

CNN’s White House correspondent Kayla Tausche posted on X on Friday, “Not only does @POTUS not plan to drop out, Biden remains committed to a second debate in September, an adviser tells me.”

NEW, as just reported on @CNN: Not only does @POTUS not plan to drop out, Biden remains committed to a second debate in September, an adviser tells me — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) June 28, 2024

Former President Donald Trump has also said that he does not believe Biden will be replaced.