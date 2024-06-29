Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Says Dems Planned Debate Fail to Install Newsom: ‘Sent Biden out For Slaughter’

by

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy believes that Democrats planned Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance so they could get rid of him and install California Governor Gavin Newsom instead.

Biden’s performance was so abysmal that even his strongest allies have conceded that he may need to step down.

“The Democrats had to know that,” Portnoy said in a video discussing the debate.

Portnoy continued, “Why would you agree to a debate with Biden at this stage — the earliest debate of all time — when you know he’s gone, when you know he can’t speak, when you know he’s a vegetable? Because they wanna whack him… They know he is not going to be the nominee.

“I said this 10 months ago, 11 months ago, when Gavin Newsom — and go look who’s trending: Gavin Newsom. When Gavin Newsom was in China being an idiot, playing basketball against these little kids, he steamrolls one of them, then like molests him after. I’m like, ‘This guy’s gonna run for president.’ It’s so obvious. Why is a governor taking a tour of the world? For what purpose? Because he knew and the Democrats have known Joe Biden is gone.”

Biden has remained adamant that he will still be doing the second debate in September and has no intention of stepping aside.

CNN’s White House correspondent Kayla Tausche posted on X on Friday, “Not only does @POTUS not plan to drop out, Biden remains committed to a second debate in September, an adviser tells me.”

Former President Donald Trump has also said that he does not believe Biden will be replaced.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.