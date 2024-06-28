BANNON ON FIRE! “This Is REVOLTING! Garland and Monaco, You’re Going to Pay a Price!” – Steve Bannon UNLOADS on Corrupt DOJ After 1512c SCOTUS Ruling (VIDEO)

On Friday morning the US Supreme Court delivered a major blow to the corrupt Biden DOJ by overturning the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) use of 1512(c)(2), a statute pertaining to obstruction of an official proceeding, in cases related to the events of January 6th (J6).

This ruling signifies a major win for those political prisoners and is seen as a significant setback for the Biden regime.

Following the release of the opinion Steve Bannon went on a rampage.

Bannon screamed, “This is revolting!” and he warned corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland and Asst. AG Lisa Monaco, “You’re going to pay a price!”

Steve Bannon: Hang on, we have breaking news. Attorney General Garland has said, “I am disappointed by today’s decision, which limits an important federal statute that department has sought to use to ensure that those most responsible for the attack face appropriate consequences.” Anna Paulina Luna has just tweeted, ladies and gentlemen, let’s get this up, if we can get it up as quick as, “Garland needs to answer for his blatant disrespect for Congress and the rule of law. This inherent contempt has the full backing of the Speaker of the House.” Let me repeat this. Anna Paulina Luna just tweeted out, “Garland needs to answer for his blatant disrespect for Congress and the rule of law. This inherent contempt has the full backing of the Speaker of the House.” That means that with the passage of this, it could come this afternoon or maybe early next week, that the Attorney General of the United States could be arrested by the Sergeant of Arms and the Capitol Hill Police. Stunning, stunning developments. Did I mention, I think we’re hurtling towards a constitutional crisis. Folks, this is 1858 stuff!… …Look at today, while people rotted in these federal prisons, rotted in these federal prisons, who can give them their lives back? Who can take care of the suicides? Who can talk about the broken families and the broken kids? This is revolting! This is what we’ve allowed to happen in this country. Garland, in Monaco, you’re going to pay a price! You are going to pay a price. As sure as the turning of the Earth, you’re going to pay a price. Now you’ve got the speaker of the house that’s throwing down hard and say, Hey, if we can’t get him any other way, we’re going to get him this way.

Via The War Room.



Julie Kelly listed the rest of the wicked perpetrators of the unlawful application of the 1512c rulings in the J6 cases.

Judge Beryl Howell (Obama, former chief judge) Judge James Boasberg (Obama, current chief judge) Judge Rudolph Contreras (Obama) Judge Trevor McFadden (Trump) Judge John Bates (GW Bush) Judge Amit Mehta (Obama) Judge Dabny Friedrich (Trump) Judge Royce Lamberth (Reagan) Judge Richard Leon (GW Bush) Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly (Clinton) Judge Amy Berman Jackson (Obama) Judge Timothy Kelly (Trump) Judge Randolph Moss (Clinton) Judge Paul Friedman (Clinton) Judge Christopher Cooper (Obama) D.C. Circuit Court Judge Florence Pan (Biden)—Pan wrote both appellate court decisions upholding 1512c2 D.C. Circuit Court Judge Justin Walker (Trump) D.C. Circuit Court Judge Cornelia Pillard