Attempted ASSASINATION of John Fetterman & His Wife or HONEST ACCIDENT?! | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: BREAKING: John Fetterman and Wife Injured in Car Crash, Hospitalized After Fetterman Slams Into Chevy Impala

ARTICLE 2: 28 Different Sodas and Drinks Recalled – Mug Root Beer, Fiji Water and Powerade Among the Pulled Items

ARTICLE 3:  “Do the Biden!” The Latest Dance Craze That’s Turning Heads for All the Wrong Reasons (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4:  Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Silences Room with a Single, Powerful Response to Race-Baiting Question (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: Video Released of SWAT Sniper’s Precision Shot Through Computer Monitor that Neutralizes Florida Bank Hostage-Taker

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

