“Are You Politicizing This?!” – Reporter Confronts Corrupt Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo For Blaming Trump For Brutal Killing and Rape of 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray By Illegals (VIDEO)

Corrupt Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo completely brushed off the brutal killing and rape of a 12-year-old girl by two illegal aliens.

As previously reported, two illegal aliens from Venezuela were arrested and charged for the abduction, rape, and murder of 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray in Texas.

The young girl’s body was found in a creek in North Houston.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, were initially charged with the murder. The two were later charged with capital murder.

Jocelyn Nungaray died by strangulation.

Lina Hidalgo politicized the brutal murder of the child and blamed Trump and Republicans.

“It hurts even more that they are being used as pawns in this fight for immigration which doesn’t even exist because Biden and McConnell agree. It’s just that Trump won’t let them move forward,” Hidalgo said.

A reporter wasn’t having it and confronted Hidalgo.

“Are you politicizing this?” the reporter asked Lina Hidalgo.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo politicizes the brutal killing and rape of 12-year-old by 2 illegal immigrants, reporter calls her out.

Recall that Lina Hidalgo is currently under investigation for bid-rigging.

Lina Hidalgo’s top three staffers were indicted in April 2022 after prosecutors expanded the investigation into an $11 million ‘vaccine outreach contract’ awarded to one of the judge’s political cronies.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last month joined the investigation into Lina Hidalgo’s $11 million no-bid contract.