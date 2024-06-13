Another Trump Hoax Blows Up in Lefty Reporter’s Face – Fake News “Milwaukee” Hoax Debunked in Real Time

Another day, another hoax.

PunchBowl News reporter Jake Sherman on Thursday morning claimed that according to a source, President Trump trashed Milwaukee to House Republicans.

“Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city,” Trump said according to a source who spoke to Jake Sherman.

TRUMP TO HOUSE REPUBLICANS: “Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 13, 2024

The claim was quickly debunked by members of Congress who were present for Trump’s comments on Milwaukee.

DEBUNKED: "President Trump was explicitly referring to the problems in Milwaukee, specifically violent crime and voter fraud." https://t.co/6um15Nkd8j — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

Rep. Claudia Tenney set the record straight.

President Trump was responding directly to my question about the lack of ELECTION INTEGRITY by election officials in certain US cities including Milwaukee. President Trump made no derogatory remarks about the great citizens and communities in those cities. Much like New… https://t.co/f4J8h5KZpT — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) June 13, 2024

Keep digging, Fake. You weren’t even in the room. This is just more FAKE NEWS!@alivitali https://t.co/65M0IO6D71 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 13, 2024

Per the Trump Camp:

In a desperate attempt to get likes, Fake News Jake Sherman—who wasn’t even in the room—falsely claimed that President Trump called Milwaukee a “horrible city.” It’s a total lie.

President Trump was explicitly referring to the problems in Milwaukee, specifically violent crime and voter fraud.

Multiple members of Congress—including members of Wisconsin’s own delegation—instantly debunked Fake Sherman’s false claim: