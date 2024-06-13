Another Trump Hoax Blows Up in Lefty Reporter’s Face – Fake News “Milwaukee” Hoax Debunked in Real Time

Another day, another hoax.
PunchBowl News reporter Jake Sherman on Thursday morning claimed that according to a source, President Trump trashed Milwaukee to House Republicans.
“Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city,” Trump said according to a source who spoke to Jake Sherman.
TRUMP TO HOUSE REPUBLICANS:
“Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city.”
The claim was quickly debunked by members of Congress who were present for Trump’s comments on Milwaukee.
DEBUNKED: "President Trump was explicitly referring to the problems in Milwaukee, specifically violent crime and voter fraud." https://t.co/6um15Nkd8j
Rep. Claudia Tenney set the record straight.
President Trump was responding directly to my question about the lack of ELECTION INTEGRITY by election officials in certain US cities including Milwaukee. President Trump made no derogatory remarks about the great citizens and communities in those cities.
Much like New… https://t.co/f4J8h5KZpT
Keep digging, Fake.
You weren’t even in the room. This is just more FAKE NEWS!@alivitali https://t.co/65M0IO6D71
Per the Trump Camp:
In a desperate attempt to get likes, Fake News Jake Sherman—who wasn’t even in the room—falsely claimed that President Trump called Milwaukee a “horrible city.” It’s a total lie.
President Trump was explicitly referring to the problems in Milwaukee, specifically violent crime and voter fraud.
Multiple members of Congress—including members of Wisconsin’s own delegation—instantly debunked Fake Sherman’s false claim:
- Rep. Bryan Steil (WI-01): “I was in the room. President Trump did not say this. There is no better place than Wisconsin in July.”
- Rep. Glenn Grothman (WI-06): President Trump was “concerned about the election in Milwaukee” and “felt we need to do better in urban centers around the country.”
- Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-07): President Trump’s remarks were “in the context of election integrity … I think he lumps [election integrity and crime] together.”
- Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03): “@realDonaldTrump was specifically referring to … the CRIME RATE in Milwaukee.”
- Rep. Jim Banks (IN-03): “I was in the meeting. President Trump never disparaged Milwaukee. Just another Democrat hoax.”
- Aide to Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05): President Trump’s remarks “were about election integrity.”