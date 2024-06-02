93-Year-Old Rupert Murdoch Gets Married… For The Fifth Time!

The 93-year-old Media titan Rupert Murdoch has tied the knot for the fifth time.

Murdoch married 67-year-old Elena Zhukova after dating for just several months. His last marriage ended in 2022 when he divorced his fourth wife, 67-year-old actress and model Jerry Hall.

The Sun, which is owned by Murdoch’s News Corp, has all the details:

NEWS legend Rupert Murdoch was all smiles yesterday as he married his beautiful bride. Mr Murdoch, 93, tied the knot with retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova, 67, after dating for several months. The new Mrs Murdoch looked stunning in an elegant white dress clutching a small posy of Lily of the Valley flowers. Mr Murdoch wore a dark suit, white shirt and patterned yellow tie. The happy couple beamed for the wedding photographer as they celebrated their big day with delighted relatives at a ceremony blessed with blue skies and warm sunshine at his vineyard in California.

Murdoch, who has six children from three different women and has an estimated net worth of around $20 billion, now serves as chairman emeritus of News Corporation, which hosts a range of media companies, including Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

He stood down as chairman of the organization last November, handing over control of the conglomerate to his son Lachlan.

While Murdoch may divide opinion across the political spectrum, he has at least one ringing endorsement to his name. Back in 2021, Joe Biden described him as the “most dangerous man in the world,” meaning perhaps he isn’t so bad after all.