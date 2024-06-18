911 Services Across Massachusetts Down For Several Hours After System Crashes – Authorities Won’t Say Why

911 emergency services across Massachusetts were down for several hours on Tuesday after the system crashed.

Residents could not reach emergency services amid a sweltering heat wave. Temperatures soared to the upper 90s with the heat index on Tuesday.

“9-11 is currently down statewide,” Boston police said in a statement. “If you are experiencing an emergency please pull a Fire Box.”

The public was able to resume 911 calls at 3:43 pm after the system was down for a few hours.

“The 911 system across Massachusetts was restored Tuesday after going down for several hours, which made it impossible for anyone to reach emergency services through the call number.” the AP reported.

Authorities won’t say why the 911 system crashed.

Massachusetts State Police also posted an alert Tuesday afternoon.

Residents in Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut received alerts by accident.

