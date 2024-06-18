911 Services Across Massachusetts Down For Several Hours After System Crashes – Authorities Won’t Say Why

911 emergency services across Massachusetts were down for several hours on Tuesday after the system crashed.

Residents could not reach emergency services amid a sweltering heat wave. Temperatures soared to the upper 90s with the heat index on Tuesday.

“9-11 is currently down statewide,” Boston police said in a statement. “If you are experiencing an emergency please pull a Fire Box.”

The public was able to resume 911 calls at 3:43 pm after the system was down for a few hours.

Authorities won’t say why the 911 system crashed.

UPDATE: The Massachusetts 911 system has been restored. The public may now resume calling 911 for emergencies. Thank you for your patience + cooperation. The State 911 Department continues to investigate the cause of the disruption. We will provide more info when available

Massachusetts State Police also posted an alert Tuesday afternoon.

The State 911 Department is experiencing a technical issue affecting public safety answering points (PSAPs) across the State. If you need State Police assistance, please call one of the following regional dispatches.

Numbers on FB, IG and https://t.co/7TdB02l9dN — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 18, 2024

Residents in Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut received alerts by accident.

A WEA (Wireless Emergency Alert) was recently pushed by Massachusetts. It expanded to other surrounding states by accident and is being investigated by FEMA. Maine residents can disregard the alert.