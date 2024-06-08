61-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Throwing Molotov Cocktails at 2 Homes in Atlanta Suburbs

After a days-long manhunt, a woman in Gwinnett County, Georgia was arrested on Friday for throwing Molotov cocktails at 2 homes last weekend. She is being held at Gwinnett County Jail without bail.

Police said Hong T. Huynh, 61, was responsible for the intentional fires.

WSB-TV 2 Atlanta reported:

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a woman they say targeted at least two homes with Molotov cocktails. Investigators say Hong T. Huynh, 61, is responsible for two house fires that were started on purpose over the weekend. Huynh was arrested on Friday and is being held without bond in the Gwinnett County Jail.

“Fire crews were dispatched to a home on Buckingham Court at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. At 6:04 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on Turners Ridge Drive more than three miles away for another house fire.” WSB-TV 2 reported.

Neighbors had discovered a Molotov cocktail in the front yard of the burnt home. There were bags filled with gasoline and napkins according to one of the neighbors. The nature of the attack appeared to be personal, but no specific motive has been released yet.

One person was seriously injured by the attacks.

Family and witnesses described the moments Huynh threw the Molotov cocktails at the homes.

One woman said she woke up last Saturday morning to flames shooting out of her neighbor’s home.

