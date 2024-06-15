15 Injured After Seattle Sound Transit Bus Crashes into Downtown Building (VIDEO)

A transit bus crash in Seattle, Washington, left 15 injured, including one critically on Saturday.

Per King 5 News:

SEATTLE — A Sound Transit bus crashed into a structure in downtown Seattle on Saturday evening, injuring 15 people on board, after the bus brakes failed, according to the Seattle Police Department.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a bus crashed into a building at Fifth Avenue and Terrace Street. Firefighters and paramedics evaluated several passengers involved in the collision.

Video from the scene shows the bus collided with a wall structure outside of a building, near an overpass.

King County Metro operates Sound Transit’s regional bus service, according to the county.

Watch:

Earlier this year, in January, a King County Metro bus also crashed into an indoor skatepark in Seattle. No injuries were reported in the previous accident.

This is a developing story…

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

