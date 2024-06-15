15 Injured After Seattle Sound Transit Bus Crashes into Downtown Building (VIDEO)

A transit bus crash in Seattle, Washington, left 15 injured, including one critically on Saturday.
Per King 5 News:
SEATTLE — A Sound Transit bus crashed into a structure in downtown Seattle on Saturday evening, injuring 15 people on board, after the bus brakes failed, according to the Seattle Police Department.
According to the Seattle Fire Department, a bus crashed into a building at Fifth Avenue and Terrace Street. Firefighters and paramedics evaluated several passengers involved in the collision.
Video from the scene shows the bus collided with a wall structure outside of a building, near an overpass.
King County Metro operates Sound Transit’s regional bus service, according to the county.
Watch:
Earlier this year, in January, a King County Metro bus also crashed into an indoor skatepark in Seattle. No injuries were reported in the previous accident.
This is a developing story…