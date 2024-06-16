Over 12,000 Acres Near Los Angeles is on Fire — More Than 1,200 People Evacuated So Far (VIDEOS)

A massive wildfire just outside Los Angeles, California, has spread to 12,265 acres and was only two percent contained on Sunday afternoon.
The Post Fire is moving towards Hungry Valley Park, where California State Park Services have evacuated approximately 1,200 people.
#PostFire I Could not be more proud of the efforts our #ANF firefighters and all the firefighters continue to put in to contain the Post Fire. Preparation , Collaboration and a commitment to serve. (Video of ANF Engine Co. on initial attack)
https://t.co/JPheF5jj2Q pic.twitter.com/d81mOHbYZs
— Robert Garcia (@firechiefanf) June 16, 2024
Evacuation warnings have also been issued south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line, which includes Paradise Ranch Estate.
#PostFire Evening Update pic.twitter.com/ijcxe65dq7
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 16, 2024
Just keep hammering it #PostFire pic.twitter.com/nqzpZO6x5T
— firevalleyphoto (@firevalleyphoto) June 16, 2024
“Slightly higher temperatures and lower humidity are expected to continue through the weekend, residents are reminded to remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate if fire activity changes. Winds are expected to increase from 9:00 P.M. to midnight. Gusts are up to 30 MPH, with stronger winds at the ridge tops, reaching over 50 MPH,” Cal Fire warned.
Location included for reference. #postfire pic.twitter.com/ys4EcxjoGU
— FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) June 16, 2024
A worker in Gorman captured the moment a fire ravaged an auto shop. The #Postfire now spreading to more than 3,600 acres and according to @LACoFDPIO it’s zero contained. pic.twitter.com/W2csYFWL9B
— Christian Cázares (@Cazaresreports) June 16, 2024
The Hill reports:
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued a red flag warning for the I-5 corridor in Los Angeles County until 5 p.m. on Monday due to high wind and low humidity. The service said there could be wind gusts of 45-55 mph on Sunday that increase to 60-70 mph tonight.
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services prepositioned firefighting equipment and personnel around the state to address the fire, the office announced on Saturday.