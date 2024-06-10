10 People Shot In Downtown Columbus, Ohio, as Police Search For The Suspect

According to police, ten individuals were shot early Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, leaving one person critically injured.

The Columbus Police Department reported that the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the Short North Arts District near downtown, affecting victims aged 16 to 27.

NBC News reports,

All of the victims in Sunday’s shooting appeared to be men, according to NBC affiliate WCMH-TV in Columbus. Nine of the victims were listed in stable condition Sunday morning, Columbus police said. Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said a male suspect was found shortly after the shooting but officers lost him during a highway pursuit, according to the station. The suspect was driving a white Honda Civic with tinted windows, authorities said.

This is the third major shooting in the North Arts District in just over a year, highlighting a disturbing trend of escalating violence in this once-celebrated area.

On May 6, 2023, the Short North Arts District turned into a war zone overnight with two simultaneous shootings. The chaos resulted in at least ten people being shot, including one individual who was critically wounded by an officer, according to station reports. This incident showcased the alarming lawlessness taking root, with even law enforcement forced into confrontations.

#Columbus police leaders on Monday provided an update to Saturday’s #violence in the Short North. Chief Elaine Bryant said a total of 10 people were shot at two different scenes on North High Street at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. How many of the 10 were shot by officers is under… pic.twitter.com/zN1W3CKHIs — Real Life Footage (@RealLifeFootage) May 19, 2023

Then, just two weeks later, the district faced another horrific event. A mass shooting claimed the lives of three individuals and left at least three others injured. According to the police station, the shooting added to the mounting toll of lives lost and people injured in what used to be a vibrant, safe community.

The persistent and rising violence in the North Arts District signals a crisis that demands immediate and decisive action to restore safety and order.