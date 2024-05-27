WV Senator Shelley Moore Capito Reveals EPA Gave $50M Grant to Pro-Hamas Climate Group

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced last week that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave a $50 million grant to a “climate justice” group that, according to Capito, is involved in pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, and anti-Semitic activities.

Through funding from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the EPA awarded the grant to the Climate Justice Alliance (CJA).

During remarks about the funding, Capito shared images she claims to have found on CJA’s website and social media showing “the bulldozer that went through the fence when Hamas attacked Israel on October the 7th.”

Capito also shared that the organization showcases antisemitic, anti-Israel, and pro-Hamas imagery on its social media.

Free Palestine – is a Climate Justice issue pic.twitter.com/29LOrukqnU — Climate Justice Alliance (CJA) (@CJAOurPower) November 4, 2023

The Post Millenial reports:

She continued, “If you dig deeper they want to defund the police, defund the military, either them—or their affiliates—want to have very radical, drastic initiatives that I think are anti-American, and they certainly are anti-Israel and anti-Semitic.” The group explains the link between climate and the war in Israel by saying that they use “an anti-colonial framework to show how Climate Justice and the liberation of Palestine are connected.” They claim that “colonized places” are at specific risk of exacerbated problems due to the “climate crisis.” They claim that it is through the “restoring of indigenous sovereignty” the “climate crisis” can be improved. Capito then asked if the Climate Justice Alliance would actually be cleaning up the environment, or funding terrorism adding that the Environment and Public Works Committee would continue to follow the money to find out where American taxpayer dollars are going. Climate Justice Alliance states that their intentions for how to use the money are “to serve as a bridge, model, and catalyst among organizations nationwide to confront the legacy of environmental harms; strengthen the environmental justice movement; mitigate the effects of climate change; support frontline communities in enacting their localized visions for thriving communities; and pilot co-governance between the EPA and frontline communities hit first and worst by environmental injustice and the climate crisis.”