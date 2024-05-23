WOW! New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul Calls Trump’s Bronx Supporters “Clowns” (VIDEO)

New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday called President Trump’s Bronx supporters “clowns” during an appearance on CNN.

President Trump held a massive rally in South Bronx on Thursday.

A line stretching two blocks has formed to get into Trump’s rally at Crotona Park tonight, according to TPUSA’s Savannah Hernandez.

South Bronx- A line stretching two blocks has formed to get into Trump’s rally at Crotona Park tonight. When I left two hours ago there were a couple hundred people here. Now there are thousands. pic.twitter.com/9qoTksolnL — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 23, 2024

Thousands of Trump supporters showed up for the rally at Crotona Park!

Bronx is Ready for President Trump! pic.twitter.com/YuCCLZlrMq — Gavin Mario Wax (@GavinWax) May 23, 2024

Black Trump supporters were chanting, “We Love Trump!”

Democrat Kathy Hochul called the Bronx Trump supporters, including the black voters, “clowns.”

“Well, I’ll tell you what won’t make a difference at all and that is for Donald Trump to be the ringleader of a – and invite all of his clowns to a place like the Bronx,” Hochul said. “New York will never, ever support Donald Trump for president.”

WOW — Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul says President Trump's New York supporters are "clowns" pic.twitter.com/rX8kqQkxU3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2024

How many times is Kathy Hochul going to insult blacks in the Bronx?

Kathy Hochul said black kids in the Bronx don’t know what the word “computer” is during remarks in Los Angeles earlier this month.

“It’s sort of our attitude. We will be the best, we will be the first, and I want others to follow, because right now we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is. They don’t know. They don’t know these things,” Hochul added.

