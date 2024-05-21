WEF Founder Klaus Schwab Steps Down from Executive Chairman Role

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab has announced his resignation as executive chairman of the WEF.

In an email to WEF staff members, Schwab announced he would be officially stepping down as executive chairman and transitioning to non-executive chairman.

Schwab has not announced his successor yet but noted that over the last year, the WEF executive board “under the leadership of President Børge Brende, has taken full executive responsibility.”

Schwab, who founded the WEF, has been heavily criticized for his comments and ideas over the last decade.

Under his leadership, the WEF has touted ushering in a “Great Reset,” which aims to replace democratic models worldwide with a model of elite stakeholders who make decisions on behalf of the people.

World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab will be stepping back from his role running the global gathering since he founded it in 1971. Schwab announced his intentions in an email to staff on Tuesday that was shared with Semafor by a person connected to the organization. He will be stepping down as executive chairman and transitioning to a role as non-executive chairman, he said, adding the change in his role is pending approval by the Swiss government but should be finalized ahead of the WEF’s annual meeting in 2025. Schwab has not named his successor, but said that over the last year, the group’s executive board, “under the leadership of President Børge Brende, has taken full executive responsibility.”

In 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported that Klaus Schwab praised communist China and shared that China is a role model for many countries.

