WATCH: NRA Formally Endorses Trump for President at Annual Meeting

The National Rifle Association formally endorsed former President Donald Trump’s bid for re-election during its annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

The endorsement was announced by Randy Kozuch, chairman and executive director of the National Rifle Association’s lobbying arm, as he introduced Trump to speak to the crowd.

JUST IN: The NRA endorses Donald Trump for President. WATCH “As the chairman of the NRA…., it is my honor to announce our endorsement of the 45th and soon to be 47th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.” pic.twitter.com/L4ug5FxiNb — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 18, 2024

“As the chairman of the NRA, it is my honor to announce our endorsement of the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” Kozuch said.

The NRA also endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Trump thanked Kozuch for the endorsement and noted that gun owners are a “rebellious bunch” who do not tend to vote.

“Let’s be rebellious and vote this time, OK?” Trump said.

Trump also blasted independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who called the NRA a “terror group” in 2018.

Parkland students are right; the NRA is a terror group — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 17, 2018

“He calls you a terrorist group,” Trump said. “Can’t vote for him. Somebody said, well, you know, they like his policy on vaccines. The other day, he said, ‘No, no,’ he’ll go for the vaccine. He’s got no policy on anything. He’s radical left. He always has been. His family is angry at him because he’s doing this.”

WATCH TRUMP’S SPEECH HERE: