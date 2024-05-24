WATCH: Merrick Garland Lashes Out at Trump For Claiming the DOJ Had Authorization to Kill Him During Mar-a-Lago Raid …Which They Did

US Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference on Thursday to announce an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Garland, flanked by the highly corrupt Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, also answered questions about Trump’s response to the DOJ’s authorization of the use of deadly force during the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.

“Most of us got a solicitation email this morning from the former president of the United States saying the Justice Department had authorization to kill him during the Mar-a-Lago raid…” a reporter said to Merrick Garland.

The reporter was referring to Team Trump campaign email:

“BIDEN’S DOJ WAS AUTHORIZED TO SHOOT ME!” Trump said in a campaign email.

The reporter continued, “First, can you give us some clarification on that particular point that he’s making and whether or not deadly force is authorized and other interventions including the search of Mr. Biden’s residence.”

“That allegation is false and it is extremely dangerous,” Merrick Garland said. “The document that is being referred to in the allegation is the Justice Department’s standard policy limiting the use of force.”

Merrick Garland claimed the same deadly force form was used when FBI agents searched Joe Biden’s Delaware residences.

Garland continued, “As the FBI advises, it is part of the standard operations plan for searches and in fact, it was even used in the consensual search of President Biden’s home.”

Let’s see the documents for Joe Biden’s FBI searches!

Attorney General Garland on former President Trump’s claim that the Justice Department had authorization to kill him during the Mar-a-Lago raid: “That allegation is false and it is extremely dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/mAEfeCejwF — CSPAN (@cspan) May 23, 2024

Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday unsealed numerous motions related to Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump.

One filing revealed Biden’s FBI authorized the use of deadly force during their raid on Mar-a-Lago authorized by US Attorney General Merrick Garland in August 2022.

Armed FBI agents were prepared to confront Trump!!

“Should FPOTUS [Trump] arrive at MAL [Mar-a-Lago], FBI MM EM and OSCs will be prepared to engage with FPOTUS and USSS Security Team.”

“Should USSS provide resistance or interfere with FBI timeline or accesses, FBI MM EM will engage with [redacted] and [redacted] will engage with USSS POC’s per existing liaison relationships.”

The FBI had a medic on the scene and identified a local trauma center for anyone “injured” during the FBI raid.

“Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person,” the document on the use of deadly force read.

In an appalling statement released Tuesday evening, the FBI claimed the authorization of deadly force on former President Trump is just “standard protocol.”