WATCH LIVE: Trump to Deliver Remarks at 153rd Annual NRA Meeting in Dallas, Texas – Supporters Line Up Hours Early to See Trump!

President Trump will headline the 153rd Annual NRA Meeting this afternoon in Dallas, Texas. He is expected to take the stage at 4:15 pm ET.

President Trump also delivered remarks on Friday while headlining the Minnesota GOP Annual Dinner.

Hundreds of supporters were seen lined up 4+ hours early to gain entry to President Trump's NRA speech:

The lunatics at the DNC are reportedly placing billboards targeting Trump and dishonestly accusing him of putting gun rights ahead of safty.

The Hill reports,

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is launching mobile billboards Saturday in Dallas targeting former President Trump for his rhetoric on gun violence and reform. The billboards, which accuse Trump of putting the gun lobby ahead of Texas families, were placed in the area outside of the venue where he is expected to give a speech before the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention. They feature quotes the former president has made about recent gun violence and actions they argue show where his loyalty lies.

