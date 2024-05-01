WATCH LIVE: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie to Hold Press Conference on Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ Endorsement of Mike Johnson for Speaker at 9 AM ET

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) will hold a press conference this morning to discuss Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s (D-NY) “endorsement” of Mike Johnson and how Johnson’s support from the Democrat party will affect a Motion to Vacate the chair and remove Johnson as Speaker.

Mike Johnson’s betrayal of Republican voters saved him the Speakership as his Democrat friends decided to come to his rescue.

Recall that Greene filed and announced a Motion to Vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as Speaker after the House passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans. The vote – 286 to 134 – had 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans voting ‘yay.’ It was later passed by the Democrat-controlled Senate. The Gateway Pundit reported that Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) recently announced he will co-sponsor Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair and remove Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House over his ongoing support for Ukraine as our southern border remains wide open. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) later added his name to the list of Republican co-sponsors following the passage of another $61 billion to Ukraine earlier this month.

Now that the GOP only has a one-vote majority in the House thanks to the selfish early resignations by Kevin McCarthy (RINO-CA), Ken Buck (RINO-CO), and Mike Gallagher (RINO-WI) along with the stupid ousting of George Santos (R-NY), Johnson needs only to appeal to the Democrats and overwhelming majority of RINOs within the Republican conference.

Marjorie Taylor Greene announced the press conference yesterday, slamming Johnson as “the Democrat speaker of the House.”

9 AM PRESS CONFERENCE Mike Johnson is officially the Democrat Speaker of the House. Tomorrow morning, @RepThomasMassie and I will hold a press conference on Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ endorsement of Mike Johnson for Speaker. pic.twitter.com/IBM3thYeBi — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 1, 2024

Thomas Massie also slammed Johnson as “the uniparty Speaker” and signaled they will further discuss their Motion to Vacate.

.@RepMTG and I will hold a press conference tomorrow at the Capitol triangle. Hakeem Jeffries endorsed Mike Johnson to remain as Speaker today. We will discuss how this affects the Motion to Vacate the #uniparty Speaker. pic.twitter.com/2e1Fxapi3K — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 30, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA), following a House Democratic Caucus Meeting, formally announced their collective decision to save their comrade and oppose Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to vacate the chair, currently held by RINO Speaker Mike Johnson.

This comes after Johnson sold out to the Democrats' agenda and cut a deal with them in passing three bills to hand out $95 Billion in “foreign aid” to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S.-involved conflict zones around the world. Of the $95 Billion, $61 Billion was allocated for Ukraine.

The handout to Ukraine was sold to the American people as a “loan.” However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024, and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. No wonder Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.