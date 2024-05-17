WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Keynote Minnesota GOP Annual Dinner

President Trump will appear as the keynote speaker at tonight’s Minnesota GOP Annual Dinner.

This comes after President Trump and his wife, Melania, attended their son Barron Trump’s high school graduation in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tune in live below at 8:30 pm ET.

Trump will also speak Saturday, May 18th, at the 153rd Annual NRA Meeting in Dallas, Texas.

RSBN reports,

COMING UP 5/17: President Trump will keynote the Minnesota GOP Annual Dinner. Watch LIVE on RSBN at 7:30 p.m. ET!https://t.co/ZJy1PHOcMc 5/18: President Trump to address the NRA Annual Meeting. Tune in on Saturday afternoon!https://t.co/YcTvcBmxgO — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) May 16, 2024

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on Trump’s mega rally and his plan to campaign in formerly blue states, including New Jersey, Minnesota, and Virginia, which he says will flip for him.

Breitbart reports,

The event is significant, as it essentially marks the beginning of Trump’s play for the state — a state that has not tipped red in decades. The last time the state went red was in 1972, when Republican Richard Nixon defeated Democrat George McGovern in a landslide win. But in 2016, Trump came remarkably close to taking the state, coming just 1.5 percentage points behind Hillary Clinton. The difference was less than 44,000 votes. While Trump has said throughout his campaign that he will make a “heavy play” for blue states such as New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, Virginia, and Minnesota, he reiterated that point during a recent interview on KNSI Radio. It’s not like, in my opinion, that blue,” he said of Minnesota. “We’re going to put a heavy move into Minnesota, I promise.” A May KSTP/Survey USA poll showed Trump well within striking distance of President Biden in the North Star State, garnering 42 percent support to Biden’s 44 percent. Because Biden’s lead is within the survey’s ± 4.3 percent margin of error, it is a virtual tie.

A recent internal poll also shows President Trump leading Biden by three points in Minnesota:

2024 GE: @realDonaldTrump internal MINNESOTA

Trump 49%

Biden 46%

-

Trump 40%

Biden 40%

RFK Jr 9%

West 1%

Stein 1%

Mapstead 1%

-

Trump 46%

Biden 41%

Stein 3%

Mapstead 1%

——

VIRGINIA

Biden 48%

Trump 44%

-

Biden 40%

Trump 37%

… pic.twitter.com/RzmJY4ammh — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 7, 2024

The Democrats in Minnesota are so scared of Trump that they jumped on the trend of attempting to remove him from the ballot, citing the 14th Amendment. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the state Supreme Court rejected the attempt by disgruntled leftists to remove the leading political candidate from the ballot before the Primary Election.

Voters can remember that the Black Lives Matter riots, encouraged by Democrats, in the summer of 2020 destroyed Minneapolis and black-owned businesses.

Via Rob Smith on X: "In 2024, it's still gone."



Watch President Trump deliver remarks in Minnesota live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

Join RSBN for President Trump’s remarks at the Minnesota GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Friday, May 17, 2024. RSBN will be LIVE on Friday night. Stay tuned for the official start time.

The RSBN video chyron states "Trump speech to start around 8:30p.m. EST".