Watch Live 12:00 pm ET: J6 Freedom Ride-Horseback Protest Planned for J6 Political Prisoners (Livestream)

by
Cowboys for Trump member Couy Griffin will participate in the J6 Freedom Ride outside the MDC Brooklyn Federal Prison at Noon Eastern Wednesday.

This past week, J6 political prisoner Jake Lang passed 1,200 days of incarceration without a trial. This is Joe Biden’s America.

Lang spoke with The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview and shared that languishing in pre-trial detention for years with no end in sight “feels like ‘an eternity.”

A protest is planned for today at the MDC Brooklyn Federal Prison in New York at Noon Eastern and will be livestreamed on Rumble here.

Jake’s father, Ned Lang, will be there, and Cowboys for Trump member Couy Griffin will be there with his horse.

Couy will also be live-streaming  on X.

