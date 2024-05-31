WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Laugh at Biden as He Struggles with Helmet

They’re not laughing with him. They’re laughing at him.

Joe Biden on Friday welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

Just 24 hours after a jury returned a guilty verdict on Trump Biden is out and about laughing and celebrating.

Joe Biden knows he can’t beat Trump at the ballot box fair and square so he sent his DOJ hit man Matthew Colangelo to New York to do his dirty work.

Biden shuffled out to the celebration and made a fool of himself as he struggled to put a helmet on.

Joe Biden needed help with a helmet.

He’s completely shot.

Biden delivered remarks with the helmet on. He looked like an idiot as he slurred through his remarks.

WATCH:

Joe Biden looked a lot like loser Dukakis wearing a helmet.