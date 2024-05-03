WATCH: Jerry Nadler Flips Out When Matt Gaetz Brings Up George Soros and Gets a Reality Check Afterward

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) completely lost his mind during a House Judiciary Committee field hearing Friday after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dared to invoke the name of far-left, pro-criminal billionaire George Soros.

The field hearing, “Victims of Violent Crime in Philadelphia,” was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and headed by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The purpose of the hearing was to examine how Soros-backed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s soft-on-crime policies embolden criminals at the expense of innocent Philadelphia residents.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Soros-funded prosecutors across America have declared war on law-abiding citizens by refusing to prosecute violent criminals and allowing this country’s famous cities to resemble scenes from “The Purge.”

During the hearing, Gaetz began reading headlines about these pro-crime district attorneys letting bad guys off the hook when Nadler opened his mouth. He loudly accused Gaetz of promoting anti-semitism by mentioning Soros, who is culturally Jewish but does not believe in God, in connection to violent crime.

Gaetz calmly responded to Nadler’s outburst by giving him a simple reality check: Not everything about Soros is anti-semitic, and these critiques focus on matters of public policy that affect everyday Americans.

Moreover, Gaetz said he did not know anything about Soros’s faith.

WATCH:

TRIGGERED: @RepJerryNadler wildly lashes out and calls criticism of George Soros “antisemitic” at @JudiciaryGOP‘s hearing on violent crime. Newsflash: not every criticism of George Soros is antisemitic. The criticisms deal with public policy and the matters of rising crime… pic.twitter.com/NHugvDM5nD — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 3, 2024