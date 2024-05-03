WATCH: Jerry Nadler Flips Out When Matt Gaetz Brings Up George Soros and Gets a Reality Check Afterward

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) completely lost his mind during a House Judiciary Committee field hearing Friday after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dared to invoke the name of far-left, pro-criminal billionaire George Soros.
The field hearing, “Victims of Violent Crime in Philadelphia,” was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and headed by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The purpose of the hearing was to examine how Soros-backed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s soft-on-crime policies embolden criminals at the expense of innocent Philadelphia residents.
As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Soros-funded prosecutors across America have declared war on law-abiding citizens by refusing to prosecute violent criminals and allowing this country’s famous cities to resemble scenes from “The Purge.”
During the hearing, Gaetz began reading headlines about these pro-crime district attorneys letting bad guys off the hook when Nadler opened his mouth. He loudly accused Gaetz of promoting anti-semitism by mentioning Soros, who is culturally Jewish but does not believe in God, in connection to violent crime.
Gaetz calmly responded to Nadler’s outburst by giving him a simple reality check: Not everything about Soros is anti-semitic, and these critiques focus on matters of public policy that affect everyday Americans.
Moreover, Gaetz said he did not know anything about Soros’s faith.
GAETZ (reading): George Soros prosecutors wage war on law and order, Heritage.org. Philadelphia District Attorney deceived court to get murderer off death row from the Washington Examiner. George Soros’s bad and unprogressive DAs from the Philadelphia Citizen.
JORDAN: While we are keeping Mr. Kline waiting…If you need a break, just let us know…
NADLER: Mr. Chairman, I want to say with all of the anti-semitism we’re seeing, we’re seeing the anti-semitism of using George Soros again, it’s DISGUSTING!
GAETZ: Point of privilege. Mr. Ranking chairman, not every criticism of George Soros is anti-semitic. The criticisms deal with public policy and the matters of rising crime with the (Soros-backed) DAs.
I don’t know anything about Mr. Soros’s faith.